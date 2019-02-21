Ringgold police are investigating the burglary of a gas station that occurred early Tuesday morning, Feb. 19 on Battlefield Parkway.
According to the Police Department, the incident occurred just after 3 a.m. at the Victory Fuels store at 5710 Battlefield Parkway.
According to Chief Dan Bilbrey, the burglary involved two men forcing their way into the closed store.
“They wound up with about $1,800 worth of stuff, and that number includes the damage to the building,” Chief Bilbrey said. “It’s not a large takeaway, but it’s certainly going to cause the victims some issues.”
The store’s video footage revealed the offenders to be two black males driving what looked to be a Chevrolet extended cab truck.
Anyone with information about the burglary or the two suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Tony Gregory with the Ringgold Police Department at 706-935-3066.