The Ringgold Police Department was recently awarded a Highway Safety High Visibility Enforcement Grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) in Atlanta.
Ringgold PD received the grant in the amount of $8,400 recognizing its lifesaving work as a participating agency of GOHS’s Mountain Area Traffic Enforcement Network.
According to Chief Dan Bilbrey, there are 16 traffic enforcement networks across the state that help enforce Georgia’s year-round safety belt, speed, and impaired driving campaigns.
The Mountain Area Traffic Enforcement Network includes law enforcement agencies in 10 counties including Aragon, Bartow County, Calhoun, Catoosa County, Cave Spring, Cedartown, Chatsworth, Chattooga County, Chickamauga, Cohutta, Dade County, Dalton, Dalton State College, Emerson, Eton, Fairmount, Floyd County, Fort Oglethorpe, Gordon County, Kingston, LaFayette, Murray County, Polk County, Polk County Sheriff, Ringgold, Rockmart, Rome, Trenton, Trion, Tunnel Hill, Varnell, Walker County, White, Whitfield County.
“We are extremely appreciative of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and their continued support to the Ringgold Police Department and the city,” Bilbrey said Oct. 23. “Our officers continue to work very diligently to lower the number of crashes that are attributed to speeds in excess of twenty miles above the posted limits and from distracted drivers. The support we receive from the GOHS makes it all possible.”
The grant, which will last through next September, is designed to help the Ringgold Police Department reduce highway safety incidents such as crashes, injuries, and fatalities throughout the jurisdiction.
Bilbrey says his agency intends to use the awarded grants funding to reduce speed-related crashes, as well as those crashes that are a result of distracted driving due to use of cell phones.