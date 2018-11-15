The Ringgold Police Department recently outfitted some its officers with new tasers after the City Council approved the equipment purchase in October.
In mid-October the board approved the department’s request to purchase seven new tasers from the Arizona-based Axon Enterprise.
For 2018, the city had budgeted $10,500 for such Police Department upgrades. City Manager Dan Wright says the cost of the tasers and accessories came in just under that budget.
“In the city’s 2018 capital improvement budget, the purchase of tasers in the amount of $10,500 was identified from a fund balance transfer,” Wright explained. “This will purchase seven tasers, eight cartridges, and it won’t completely use the full $10,500. It’ll save about $3 at $10,497.”
The department’s last taser purchase came in 2016 when three new ones were bought to replace ones that were obsolete or not working at all.
Chief Dan Bilbrey says the new tasers recently came in and are a welcomed addition to the department.
“New tasers were absolutely needed and I’m really glad we were able to get them,” Bilbrey said. “It’s a great deterrent out in the field and it will keep our officers and the community a lot safer.”