The Ringgold Playhouse (TRP) will hold the final four performances of its fall comedy “The Hallelujah Girls” this weekend to close out its 2018 season with style and plenty of laughs.
The show, which opened Sept. 13, brings plenty of southern charm and chaos to the Depot stage with a hilarious tale about a group of women who turn an old abandoned church into a day spa.
“It’s a great show with an amazing cast, and we’re really having a blast with it,” said Director Ronald King. “Hallelujah Girls gives you that sense of high school rivalry and small town dreams.”
Audiences raved about the show during opening weekend, and King says the he’s looking to having his crew entertain theatergoers four more times.
“The Hallelujah Girls”
When: Sept. 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. Special matinee performance Saturday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m.
Where: The Ringgold Playhouse at the historic Depot, 155 Depot Street, Ringgold, Ga.
Cost: $10 general admission and $8 for seniors/students
Website: www.cityofringgoldga.gov.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheRinggoldPlayhouse/
Twitter: @RinggPlayhouse
King compared the characters and tone of the story to throwback sitcoms with colorful characters.
“This show is ‘Designing Women’ meets ‘SOAP’,” King said.
Play synopsis
The story features the feisty females of Eden Falls, Ga., who decide to shake up their lives. The abandoned church-turned-day-spa where this group of friends gathers every Friday afternoon is their haven, and after the loss of a dear friend, the women realize time is precious, and if they're going to change their lives and achieve their dreams, they have to get on it right away.
King and stage manager Renee Lierow have been whipping their crew into shape since late July, and King says the actors have a put in a lot of great work to tell this charming story.
“Having spent my whole life in a small Georgia town, it has been very fun watching these characters develop,” King said.
The cast features TRP regulars Kimberly Tyner Jones, Kitty Reel, Kim Jenkins, Aleatha Plott, Josh Adler, and David Dunn, as well as newcomers Alice Carbaugh and Rebecca Lapp, who are making their TRP debuts.
The final performances will run Sept. 20-22 at 7:30 p.m., with a special matinee performance to take place Saturday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m.
Tickets for the production are $10 general admission and $8 for seniors and students.
Tickets can be purchased in person at Ringgold City Hall, online at CityOfRinggoldGa.gov., or at the door prior to show time.
“It’s just a great show about life-long friends supporting each other, so we hope people will come see this southern comedy and have some fun in Eden Falls, Ga.,” King said.