The Ringgold Playhouse (TRP) will host four performances during the final weekend of its production of Neil Simon comedy “Rumors”.
The show, which is the company’s third of the 2018 season, played to big, energetic crowds during its opening weekend and hopes to offer even more laughs with its final performances.
The final four performances include shows Thursday, July 26 through Saturday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m., and a special matinee performance Saturday at 2 p.m.
“It’s a very entertaining show, and we’re looking forward to big audiences coming out and having some laughs with us,” said TRP Executive Director Adam Cook. “We have a great cast and crew, and a brilliant director at the helm. It’s been a great production so far.
Director Kimberly Tyner Jones says she knew she had something special on her hands early on in the rehearsal process.
“From the very beginning, I knew this cast, this show was going to be one long joyride of laughs and comicality, and a pleasure to direct,” Jones said. “Even before the first read-through the cast was already group-texting back and forth about how excited they were to be working together ... the puns and one-liners soaring. They had not even read the script, or met face-to-face, yet. They were hilarious together.”
The story, set in a classy New York apartment, follows 10 zany characters attending an anniversary party that goes off the rails.
Neil Simon's farce takes what would have been an everyday anniversary party and turns four couples, eight successful professionals, into eight panicked lunatics who run for cover, lie to their friends and when the cops arrive, turn on each other at a moment’s notice.
Jones says there’s never been a dull moment during the rehearsal process, and that she and stage manager James Miller have enjoyed watching the actors make the story into their own.
“Since the first read-through, the challenge has been to try and keep a straight face and not break into fits of laughter with all the high jinks going on,” Jones said. “This crew is fabulous. Get ready for an evening of side-splitting hilarity.”
The cast includes TRP alums Dan Lyons, Ed Huckabee, Ayana Winchester, Bobby Daniels, Renee Lierow, Ronald King, Jodi Upton and Zack Jordan, as well as Kim Jenkins and Jo Schendel who are each making their debut with the company.
Remaining tickets are $10 general admission and $8 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased in person at Ringgold City Hall, over the phone at 706-935-3061, or online at cityofringgoldga.gov.