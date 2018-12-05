The Ringgold Playhouse (TRP) will hold open auditions for its first production of 2019, Larry Shue’s classic comedy “The Foreigner,” Dec. 10-11 at Patriot Hall.
Following the success of its 2018 season, TRP is looking to fill seven roles for the show (5 men, 2 women), which will run for two weekends in February.
“This show is funny, insightful, and a real crowd pleaser, so were excited that it's opening up our season,” said TRP Executive Director Adam Cook. "We produced this play five years ago, so it’ll be the first time we’ve revived a previous production on our stage.”
The play will be directed by veteran Greg Rambin, Sr., who says he’s acted in productions of the show before, but is extremely excited to be in the director’s chair this go-round.
“This is by far one of the funniest shows I have ever done,” Rambin said. “Now, to have the opportunity to mold an entire production, it’s an amazing opportunity.”
Play synopsis
The setting is a fishing lodge in rural Georgia often visited by “Froggy” LeSueur, a British demolitions expert who occasionally runs training sessions at a nearby army base. This time, “Froggy” brings along a friend; a pathologically shy young man named Charlie who is overcome with fear at the thought of making conversation with strangers. So “Froggy,” before departing, tells all assembled that Charlie is from an exotic foreign country and speaks no English. Once alone the fun really begins, as Charlie overhears more than he should—the evil plans of a sinister, two-faced minister and his redneck associate; the fact that the minister's pretty fiancée is pregnant; and many other damaging revelations made with the thought that Charlie doesn't understand a word being said. That he does fuels the nonstop hilarity of the play and sets up the wildly funny climax in which things go uproariously awry.
Character descriptions
FROGGY LESUEUR (Male, 30s-60s) -- A British military demolitions expert and Charlie’s friend, who loves adventure.
CHARLIE BAKER (Male, 20s-50s) -- A pathologically shy little British man who has a very unfaithful wife, no personality that he can think of, and a need for peace and quiet. He has accompanied Froggy against his own better judgment.
BETTY MEEKS (Female, 60-plus) -- The proprietor of the Georgia fishing lodge, Betty is pleasant, wise in some ways and naïve in others. She is a good-hearted, generous, “down-home” Southerner.
REVEREND DAVID MARSHALL LEE (Male, 20s-40s) -- Charming local preacher. He is neither the stereotypical pious young man nor the hearty backslapping evangelist. He appears to be a “regular guy.” However, he may not be what he seems.
CATHERINE SIMMS (Female, 20s-30s) -- Former debutant. The pregnant and potentially rich fiancée of Reverend Lee. She’s excitable with a sharp tongue at times. Catherine is Ellard’s sister.
OWEN MUSSER (Male, 20s-50s) -- Mean, abrasive, confrontational property inspector of Tilghman County. He’s not a fan of outsiders and may be cooking something up with the reverend.
ELLARD SIMMS (Male, 20s-30s) -- Catherine’s brother. Agreeable, though a bit slow-witted, Ellard works as a handyman of sorts for Betty, but needs a considerable amount of instruction when given tasks. Ellard befriends Charlie and even decides to teach him to speak English.
Auditions will take place Monday, Dec. 10, and Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. at Ringgold’s Patriot Hall next door to the City Pool on Cotter Street.
Rambin says the ages listed for the characters don’t have to be exact, and that it really just depends on the right fit.
“I keep an open mind when casting; being able to take direction is very important,” Rambin said. “It’s a small cast, so this will be a true bonding experience for everyone involved. I will also be looking for a stage manager and sound & lighting volunteers too.”
Production dates for the play will be Feb. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23.
Anyone seeking additional information about auditions can email the company at TheRinggoldPlayhouse@gmail.com.
Auditions for “The Foreigner”
When: Monday, Dec. 10 and Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m.
Where: Ringgold’s Patriot Hall, 406 Cotter Street