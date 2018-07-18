The Ringgold Playhouse (TRP) will open its summer comedy, “Rumors,” for a two-weekend run beginning Thursday night, July 19.
The show, which is the company’s third of the 2018 season, will offer fast-paced hilarity from writer Neil Simon that has been polished over the past 10 weeks by director Kimberly Tyner Jones and her cast of 10.
“From the very beginning, I knew this cast, this show was going to be one long joyride of laughs and comicality, and a pleasure to direct,” Jones said. “Even before the first read-through the cast was already group texting back and forth about how excited they were to be working together...the puns and one liners soaring. They had not even read the script, or met face-to-face, yet. They were hilarious together.”
“Rumors”
Where: The Ringgold Playhouse, 155 Depot Street, Ringgold, Ga.
When: July 19-21 and 26-28 at 7:30. Matinee Saturday, July 28, at 2 p.m.
Cost: $10 general admission. $8 for seniors and students
Website: www.cityofringgoldga.gov
Twitter: @RinggPlayhouse
The story, set in a classy New York apartment, follows 10 zany characters attending an anniversary party that goes off the rails.
Neil Simon's farce takes what would have been an everyday anniversary party and turns four couples, eight successful professionals, into eight panicked lunatics who run for cover, lie to their friends and when the cops arrive, turn on each other at a moment’s notice.
Jones says there’s never been a dull moment during the rehearsal process and that she and stage manager James Miller have enjoyed watching the actors make the story into their own.
“Since the first read-through, the challenge has been to try and keep a straight face and not break into fits of laughter with all the high jinks going on,” Jones said. “This crew is fabulous. Get ready for an evening of side-splitting hilarity.”
The cast includes TRP alums Dan Lyons, Ed Huckabee, Ayana Winchester, Bobby Daniels, Renee Lierow, Ronald King, Jodi Upton and Zack Jordan, as well as Kim Jenkins and Jo Schendel who are each making their debut with the company.
Production dates for the show are July 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, and 28 at 7:30 p.m., with a special matinee performance Saturday, July 28, at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $10 general admission and $8 for seniors and students.
Tickets can be purchased in person at Ringgold City Hall, over the phone at 706-935-3061, or online at CityOfRinggoldGa.gov.