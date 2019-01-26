The city of Ringgold is working on a USDA grant loan that will help it facilitate the purchase of two new vehicles for the police department’s patrol fleet.
During the first City Council meeting of the year on Jan. 14, City Manager Dan Wright explained the city’s plan for securing the vehicles, and how the process could save money in the long run.
“In the 2019 budget, we did set aside some money to handle the cost of this,” Wright said. “The equipment and the installation for two 2019 Dodge Chargers comes in at $43,583.38 apiece, or $87,166.76 for two. This does not cover the in-car camera system that we will discuss at a later time.”
Wright explained that the city can participate in the USDA Facilities Grant and Loan program, which helps municipalities finance the purchase of vehicles while also contributing grant funds to a portion of the purchase.
“There are several documents we need to sign on behalf of the city for the USD loan application,” Wright said. “What attracts us to this particular loan is they typically forgive 30 to 35 percent of the total loan, so that’s why we usually go the loan route.”
The city participated in the program in 2016, which involved the forgiveness up to 35 percent, with the remaining balance to be paid over the course of a five-year low-interest loan.
“That number, the $87,166.76, is just an estimate,” Wright said. “We will have to put it to formal bid once the loan is approved.”
The council unanimously approved moving forward with the loan process and had Mayor Nick Millwood sign the application in the amount of $87,600.
Earlier in January, the police department held a public forum where residents or interested parties could ask questions and gather information about the vehicle purchase plan.