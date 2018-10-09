The city of Ringgold is planning to resurface its pool over the next few months in order to offer a nicer swimming experience to the public moving forward.
After shutting down after Labor Day, the pool will be closed until Memorial Day, which gives the city a significant window of time for renovations.
“It’s a 1964 model pool,” City Manager Dan Wright told the council on Sept. 24. “We’ve made a few improvements over the years such as the pump, filter, and the lighting on the exterior of the pool. But as we look at preparing for 2019, the pool needs to be resurfaced.”
Wright says attendance at the pool was great this year and thinks improvements will only help its popularity in the future.
“The revenue through August was $46,855.55, and expenses were $49,424.66,” Wright said. “To be able to provide recreation at that level for about $2,600 is pretty amazing.”
Wright said staff dedication is a big part of what makes the pool successful.
“Congrats to Stephen Middlebrooks, our parks and recreation director, as well as Pam Green who manages the pool. I think they take a lot of pride in seeing that pool continue to work.”
As for the resurfacing, Wright said the pool would need to be pressure-washed, have some cracks sealed, and then the plan is to add an epoxy finish.
“The estimated cost for doing such is probably $80,000 to $120,000,” Wright said. “While we’re redoing some of that, we’d like to go ahead and re-plum as much as possible around the exterior sides. We’d like to get bid specifications together so that we can have it completed no later than April. That would give us a month if there was an issue before the pool would open in 2019.”
Although it sounds a little pricey, Mayor Nick Millwood looks at it as a major investment in a city asset.
“We’re talking about a 25-year finish on that pool, so we’re talking about something that into the future will give us stability there,” Millwood said. “It’s certainly a prudent way to move.”
As far as the potential cost goes, Wright said that springing for the improvements now might save money on regular upkeep in the long run.
“Some people may not realize it, but currently, we’re painting that pool every year,” Wright said. “The paint just for that pool is in excess of $1,000 per year, and then you have to pressure-wash it and do those type of things, so the labor alone is going to be several thousand dollars (each year). So if you spend $100,000 and divide it by 25, we probably spend more than that getting that pool surface ready every year — let alone, if we have to re-tile any sections of it.”
Ultimately, the council unanimously approved moving forward with devising a resurfacing and replumbing plan for the pool in the $80,000-$120,000 price range.