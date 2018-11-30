The Ringgold Police Department was awarded a traffic safety grant in October and has decided to use a portion of the funds to buy new LIDAR equipment.
The $8,400 grant was awarded by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) to help the department further its ongoing efforts to reduce traffic accidents related to speeding and distracted driving.
During a City Council meeting on Nov 12., the board unanimously approved Chief Dan Bilbrey’s request to use some of the funds for the new LIDAR equipment.
“The police department is using $6,484.95 to purchase three LIDARS,” City Manager Dan Wright said.
Bilbrey says the LIDARs are more sophisticated than traditional radar and allows officers more maneuverability, as well as fast and accurate information.
“It’s expensive equipment, so we’re glad we were able to get the grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety,” Bilbrey said. “It’s very easy to use. It’s handheld, so it’s a little different from some of the radar that we use that’s mounted in vehicles, but it accurately displays speed and distances.”
Bilbrey added that each officer has to undergo weeks of training to get familiar with the equipment and become certified before operating it out on patrol.
Although it hasn’t been finalized how the remaining $1,900-plus of the grant will be spent, the grant is designed to help reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities within the department’s jurisdiction.
“Our officers continue to work very diligently to lower the number of crashes that are attributed to speeds in excess of twenty miles above the posted limits and from distracted drivers,” Bilbrey said. “The support we receive from the GOHS makes it all possible.”