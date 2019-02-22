police cars ringgold

The Ringgold Police Department is looking to add two more Dodge Chargers to its fleet. / Adam Cook

The Ringgold Police Department will hold a public forum Tuesday, March 12, to discuss its plans to purchase two new patrol cars.

The forum, which will begin at 5 p.m. at Ringgold City Hall, will give residents the opportunity to ask the police questions and offer feedback regarding the procurement of the vehicles.

“These patrol cars will be purchased with the assistance of federal funding,” Chief Dan Bilbrey said.

Those interested in attending should meet in the upstairs conference room of the Ringgold City Hall located at 150 Tennessee Street.

