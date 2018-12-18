Ringgold officials past and present came together Monday afternoon, Dec. 17, to unveil a downtown plaque to commemorate the years of planning and hard work that went into the downtown streetscape project. Several family members took part in the event as well. The freshly unveiled plaque sits in front of the historic Depot overlooking the main downtown block. The new streetscape plaque recognizes the vision and continuous effort of multiple regimes that worked diligently to revitalize historic downtown.