Dalton State College is set to open its fall production of John Patrick’s “The Curious Savage” for a four-performance run beginning Wednesday night, Nov. 14.
The show, which is being produced by Dalton State College’s Department of Theatre and Communication, will present the delightful comedy Wednesday, Nov. 14 through Saturday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. each day at Southeast Whitfield High School in Dalton, Ga.
“This show is a classic play that has charmed audiences for many years, and it is suitable for all ages,” said Director Kim Correll.
Play synopsis
The story of the play centers on Mrs. Ethel Savage, who has been left $10 million by her husband and wants to make the best use of it in spite of her grown-up stepchildren’s efforts to get their hands on it.
Knowing the widow’s wealth is now in negotiable securities, and seeing they cannot get hold of the fortune, the step-children commit her to a sanatorium hoping to “bring her to her senses.” In the sanatorium, Mrs. Savage meets various social misfits; men and women who just cannot adjust themselves to life, people who need the help Mrs. Savage can provide.
Correll encourages people to come and see this charming play that will make audiences laugh, cry, and fill theatre-goers with the hope that kindness and affection are still relevant in a world that seems at times motivated only by greed and dishonesty.
Cast and crew
The play’s cast includes Ringgold natives Jake Baker, Stephen Green, and Madison Hammons, in addition to Toni Beardon, Dezirea Beavers, Katie Lanning, Nick Loboda, Danny Solorzano, Adrian Thompson, Kristen West, and Levi Witt.
In addition to Correll’s direction, the production is being stage-managed by Christie Murphree, with costume design by Laurie Raper.
The show will be performed at Southeast Whitfield High School in Dalton. Tickets are $7, and reservations can also be made ahead of time at Eventbrite.com. Dalton State students, faculty and staff are admitted free with presentation of their valid DSC ID.