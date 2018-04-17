Dalton State College's Department of Communication will be presenting the musical "Godspell" for three performances April 20 - 22.
Performances will take place in the upper level of the Pope Student Center, and will mark the first time a musical has ever been produced at Dalton State.
The show is being directed by professor Kim Correll, stage managed by Christie Murphree, and features Ringgold natives Steven Green and Jake Baker as "Jesus" and "John the Baptist/Judas" respectively. The cast is rounded out by Chloe Gray, Madison Hammons, Inna Kouzniaeva, Britni Shipp, Kristen West, Nick Hickman, Clare Ballantyne, and Will Hardin.
When: April 20-22 at 8 p.m.
Cost: $7
The show's storyline:
A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.
“I would highly recommend anyone to come and see this production," Correll said. "We have an amazingly talented cast, and our hope is that you will all leave feeling uplifted and full of joy!"
All performances will begin at 8 pm at a cost of $7 per ticket. Tickets can also be reserved in advance at Eventbrite.com.