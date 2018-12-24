A Ringgold man was arrested on multiple child molestation charges following an eight-month investigation, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
William Edward Skyles, 44, of Barton Street, was arrested Dec. 18 on charges of child molestation, aggravated child molestation, and furnishing alcohol to a minor. Skyles has been released from jail on a $2,000 bond.
The investigation began April 2018 when a concerned a Catoosa County mother filed a complaint with the sheriff’s office alleging Skyles had inappropriate sexual contact with her teenage son.
On April 26, 2018, the woman spoke with deputies at the sheriff’s office and stated her son had told a counselor about the alleged abuse and that the counselor reported the child’s claims.
After the complaint was filed, Detective Brittany Gilleland and the Department of Family and Children’s Services (DFACS) began investigating.
The charges were brought against Skyles and he turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Department at 8:20 a.m. on Dec. 18.