A Catoosa County man is back in jail after he was found to be in possession of a gun and drugs when his residence was checked out by his probation officers, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Raymond Wilver Santillano, 30, of Yates Springs Road in Ringgold was arrested Dec. 13 on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of amphetamine.
Santillano remains in Catoosa County where he’s being held without bond.
The Sheriff’s Department was notified of the goings on at Santillano’s residence shortly after 5 p.m. on Dec. 13 when probation officers stopped by the home for a field test.
“During their walk-through of the residence, she discovered the firearm in the offender’s bedroom floor in plain view,” Lt. Anthony Lawson said.
A glass pipe containing drug residue was also found in a bathroom sink, and Santillano allegedly admitted to officers that a second glass pipe was wedged between couch cushions in the living room, reports show.
After the weapon and drug evidence was collected, Santillano was placed under arrest and taken to jail without incident.