A Catoosa County man was jailed after a routine probation check led to him being arrested on multiple drug charges, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Chris Lee Anderson, 41, of Dailey Hill Circle in Ringgold was arrested Dec. 26 on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and probation violation. His bond was set at $2,500.
Deputies were called to the residence around 3 p.m. on Dec. 26 when a probation officer discovered drug activity at Anderson’s home during a search.
The probation officer found marijuana and a crystal-like substance that subsequently tested positive as methamphetamine.
Anderson was taken into custody without incident.