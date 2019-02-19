A Ringgold man was arrested on a drug charge for allegedly being in possession of meth while loitering around an elementary school, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
William John Dove, 47, of Boynton Drive, was arrested Feb. 12 on charges of possession of possessing methamphetamine and loitering and prowling. He has been released from jail on bond.
Dove’s run-in with law enforcement was initiated around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 12 when a deputy noticed some unusual lights flickering around Boynton Elementary School.
Deputy Aaron Thomas says he located Dove near the door where students are dropped off in the morning wearing a head-mounted flashlight.
Dove also had a small dog with him that was wearing a light on its collar, reports show.
“I spoke to the offender and asked him what he was doing out here, and he stated he was just out walking his dog,” Deputy Thomas said.
Thomas said Dove was acting nervous, avoiding eye contact, and was even wearing latex gloves.
“When I asked why he was wearing latex gloves, he replied to keep his hands warm,” Deputy Thomas said. “It was approximately 50 degrees at the time of incident.”
In Dove’s jacket pocket, Deputy Thomas found a small tin containing two plastic baggies of meth, reports show.
Initially Thomas thought the substance in the baggies might have been cocaine.
“I said aloud that it looked powdery, almost like cocaine, and the offender replied, ‘no, it’s meth; at least it’s supposed to be’,” Deputy Thomas wrote in his report.
A search of the school showed no signs of vandalism or burglary.
Dove was placed under arrest and taken to Catoosa County jail while his dog was turned over to Catoosa County Animal Control.