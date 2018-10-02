A Ringgold man was allegedly very cooperative and even remorseful while being arrested on several traffic charges including DUI recently in Fort Oglethorpe, police say.
According to the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department:
Michael Lee Burnett, 31, of Valley View Drive, was arrested Sept. 23 on charges of DUI, open container, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal, and improper use of a turn lane.
Burnett has been released from jail on bond, jail documents show.
The incident involving Burnett began just after 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 23 when officers observed him driving erratically along Lafayette Road near Battlefield Parkway.
Officer Micah Alexander says Burnett was weaving in and out of traffic an even ended up on a sidewalk at one point.
Once the stop was initiated, Alexander says Burnett admitted he was in bad shape.
“Mr. Burnett immediately advised me he had had ‘way too much to drink’,” Officer Alexander said.
Burnett couldn’t recall exactly how much he had to drink only that it was “way too much”. He allegedly had to keep using his vehicle for balance, reports show.
Alexander says Burnett was unable to complete the field sobriety tests that were administered.
“He continued to interrupt, telling me to take him to jail because he was too intoxicated to perform the tests,” Alexander said.
When officers surveyed Burnett’s vehicle, a flask was found in the passenger seat and he admitted that it was full of Bullet whiskey, reports show.