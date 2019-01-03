The city of Ringgold recently made appointments to two city boards ahead of terms that expired at the end of the year.
During its December meeting, the City Council filled three expiring seats on the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (CVB), as well as three seats on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Prior to Dec. 10, the city accepted applicants, and ultimately reappointed four members and welcomed two new ones between the boards.
As it relates to the CVB, Mayor Nick Millwood said there were three applicants for the three seats.
“It looks like we have the same amount of appointments as we do openings,” Mayor Nick Millwood said.
Both Priscilla DeWitt and Ron Henderson will continue to serve on the board with new terms, while Marci Kernea will join the board replacing Lindsey Teter.
From a Planning and Zoning standpoint, the council was tasked with voting for three candidates among five who applied.
Tony Hullender and Mark Higgs received new appointments, while Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School Band Director Richard Stichler was appointed for the first time.
Stichler will fill the seat that has belonged to former chairman Lee Tubbs for the past 15 years.
After the appointments, the council approved a resolution for Tubbs thanking him for his years of dedication to the city.
“We have a resolution for Lee Tubbs for his Planning and Zoning Commission service,” Millwood said. “He has served the city for 15 years. I know Lee personally and he’s one of the best kinds of people. I appreciate his service and him generally.”
Councilwoman Sara Clark, who served with Tubbs on that board before being elected to the council, said he has always done an admirable job while being a good listener and fair to all involved.
Councilman Randall Franks also praised Tubbs’ work.
“He has given tirelessly to not only to this effort, but to many of the things we have done through the years,” Franks said. “He’ll be missed among our government volunteers.”