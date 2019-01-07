Before the end of the year, the city of Ringgold decided to adjust the renewal cost for its alcoholic beverage pouring permit fees.
During the last City Council meeting of the 2018, City Manager Dan Wright explained that the $87 renewal charge for bartenders and servers pouring alcohol in city restaurants could be lowered.
“What we’re primarily talking about here is just the renewal on the pouring permits,” Wright said. “Currently it charges $87, but on renewal, we don’t have to do the fingerprinting and that would lower it to $40 to cover the other issues that we have to cover.”
When someone begins working in that field in the city, they have to get the initial permit that costs $87, but they don’t have to get the fingerprinting repeated when it’s time to renew the permit.
The council unanimously approved the change, which will save over 50 percent of the cost for those continuing their pouring duties at their place of work after getting their initial permit.
Wright added that there will have to be a second reading to amend the city’s ordinance regarding the matter.
“What we’ll want to do is have an amendment to that city ordinance that reflects the schedule of fees,” Wright said.
Also during the city’s December Council meeting, the board approved purchase of a plotter, which is large printing machine used print graphs, maps and plans.
“We’ve been looking and discussing with you all for several years about trying to get this type plotter,” Wright said. “Of course, it’s not just a plotter. It’s a copier. It’ll make copies of plans so that if somebody comes by and they just want one sheet of sewer plans or a building plan, which is not uncommon, we can provide that.”
Wright added that it will create a more efficient way of storing information.
“It’ll allow us to scan in digitally a lot of the plans that we really have no use in keeping stored,” Wright said. “That’s hundreds and hundreds of sets of plans that take up a great deal of space.”
Wright researched machines with Code Enforcement Officer Greg Boss, and the duo recommended an HP Designjet T2530.
The council unanimously approved the purchase.
“There’s currently a $2,000 rebate and it comes in at $6,498 with a service agreement of $50 per month and $0.17 per square foot,” Wright said.