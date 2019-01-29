Ringgold officials say a development team is eyeing a grant that would give the city an opportunity to redevelop the old Benton Coal building on Depot Street near City Hall.
During a recent City Council meeting, City Manager Dan Wright proposed a plan that would see the city continue its partnership with the University of Georgia’s Carl Vincent Institute of Government.
“Danny Bivins with the University of Georgia would like to apply for additional funding to assist the city in the redevelopment primarily of the old Benton Coal property,” Wright said.
In the spring of 2017, Bivins and his UGA colleagues were retained by the city to develop a Renaissance Strategic Visioning Plan (RSVP) for the city’s future and growth.
Since then, the team has held town hall meetings, public surveys, and focus groups to gather input from the public regarding growth plans for the city.
The building redevelopment is a way to create a new unique space in a downtown that’s gaining momentum.
“The desire is to make smaller spaces — three or four spaces — with public bathrooms in that building,” Wright said. “The DDA (Downtown Development Authority) already owns that particular building. A portion of the grant would allow the University of Georgia staff to help do the planning and the design, and even assist with maybe creating logos and attracting businesses.”
The Council unanimously approved moving forward with applying for the $100,000 grant.
Wright said the DDA was already discussing possible design ideas with an architect and that the grant would be very beneficial for downtown.
Councilman Randall Franks, who serves as chairman of the DDA, said the new building would be great for both the downtown economy and the workforce.
“This will give us a great opportunity to bring in some new possibilities of new businesses, as well as create new employment downtown, so it’s a wonderful project for the DDA,” Franks said.
“It’s great — the smaller spaces that’s what younger entrepreneurs are looking for,” Councilman Kelly Bomar added.