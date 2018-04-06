The city of Ringgold is looking to crack down on the growing peddling and soliciting issue that's developed in town over the past few years.
On March 12, City Manager Dan Wright presented ordinances from other cities for the board to review as it decides what details should make up Ringgold's ordinance.
During the council's recent retreat, there was discussion about the issue after multiple residents brought it to the attention of various council members.
"We've tried to provide you two different ordinances here that other cities have, and we just need some feedback and instruction on maybe which of these would work better for the city of Ringgold," Wright said. "Then we'll have the city attorney try to draft a more specific ordinance for just Ringgold."
Mayor Nick Millwood stated the adopting specifics from different ordinances gives the city flexibility in getting it just right for Ringgold.
"What we're going to be doing moving forward is saying, 'okay, this is what we may or may not like, whether we want to adopt the whole thing or none of it'," Millwood explained.
The board voted unanimously to determine what is to be included in the ordinance over the next few weeks, and then send it to the city attorney for finalization before any public readings of the ordinance are held.
Narrowing down the details of the ordinance is where the work comes in.
Wright explained that one of the two ordinances he presented offers more of an administrative feel involving city staff, while the other involves a lot more work on the part of the police department.
"I think the one that's tailored more toward the police chief would be more beneficial to us because he's going to have someone on duty at all times," Wright said. "If it's after hours and Greg is gone, our code enforcement officer, then it's going to take him awhile to get back into town. ... By the time he gets back to town the person is more than likely going to be gone. If it's on a weekend, then you'll have police officers here. To me, I think the police would be the best bet."
Councilwoman Sara Clark believes City Hall staff and the police department should both be involved in how the ordinance is carried out and enforced.
"In reading that ordinance, I think there's some tweaking we definitely would have to do because I don't know if somebody is always downstairs," she said.
Clark added that sometimes peddlers come to City Hall to let people know they're soliciting, but that they don't always notify police.
"There has to be some coordination there," Clark said. "We're going to have to look at this more closely with maybe a combination of the two because there's going to have to be some administrative coordination. You can't give it to the police department and be hands off down in the main office."
Some of the early discussion has involved the possibility of doing background checks on those looking to peddle, or possibly having them purchase some sort of permit the way businesses have to register and pay a business tax.
Wright pointed out that background checks would have to been overseen by the police department regardless of which ordinance the board favors.
Councilman Larry Black says the point of the whole issue is to address the number of solicitors that keep showing up in local neighborhoods.
"The reason we're doing this, the reason there's a concern with peddlers and solicitors in the city of Ringgold, is that we continue to see more and more of where they're going around working to solicit in our neighborhoods," Black explained. "We would like to have those controls in place where they have to come to City Hall and register so that we know who they are and to safeguard our neighborhoods for our residents."
Mayor Pro Tem Terry Crawford pointed out that a lot of times, scammers try to prey on elderly residents by convincing them they need certain services.
One such incident occurred in September 2016 when a man and woman team from Indiana was arrested in Ringgold for pulling driveway scams on senior citizens.
The couple would offer to re-seal the person's driveway for an agreed-on amount and then claim the work cost significantly more when the job was finished.
To make matters worse, the job wasn't done completely; the couple would spray high-gloss paint on the driveway to give the illusion of sealant.
"We are here for the protection of our citizens," Crawford said. "I think it's a good deterrent to put something in here to stiffened it up. ... If they're legit, they'll do it. If they're not, we don't need them here anyway."
Councilman Randall Franks added that charitable groups, churches, and Girl Scouts wouldn't be affected by the new ordinance once it's in place.
"This will have no impact whatsoever on any of those groups," Franks said.