A Ringgold man was arrested in Catoosa County after a bag of meth was allegedly found under the driver’s seat of his car, police say.
According to the Ringgold Police Department:
Joseph T. Chartier, 23, of Saunders Road in Ringgold was arrested Jan. 30 on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
At the time of his arrest, Chartier was already out on bond related to previous drug charges. His new bond was set at $13,000.
Just after 1 p.m. on Jan. 30, a curious vehicle roaming around town caught the attention of Officer Joshua VanDyke.
According to VanDyke, the vehicle made a couple of abrupt turns and parked at a carwash and a hotel before moving on to the parking lot of an apartment complex off Boynton Drive.
“The actions were very suspicious,” Officer VanDyke said.
Officer VanDyke eventually approached the vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex on Hummingbird Lane and questioned Chartier, who claimed he was waiting on his girlfriend.
“He (Chartier) appeared to be very nervous,” VanDyke said. “Mr. Chartier said he had just got out of jail for possession of meth.”
Chartier was asked to step out of the vehicle, at which time the agency’s K-9, Shelby, did a free air sniff around the outside of the vehicle and gave a signal for the presence of drugs, reports show.
“I informed the Mr. Chartier that she alerted and he stated there was a baggy of meth under the driver’s seat,” VanDyke said.
The bag of meth was recovered from the vehicle and Chartier was transported to Catoosa County jail.