The city of Ringgold is organizing a “Back to School Bash” event that will take place downtown on Saturday, Sept. 8
The event, which will give students, teachers, parents, and other locals the chance come together to kick off the new school year, is a collective effort between the city’s three main boards.
City Council member Kelly Bomar says the event is being coordinated by the city, the Downtown Development Authority (DDA), and the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (CVB).
“In coordination with the CVB and DDA, the Ringgold Market is switching to the second Saturday of every month to have some more live events and things going on bring more attention to the market,” Bomar said during the July 9 City Council meeting. “We talked about having a Back to School Bash as a chance to kind of show off our downtown area here with different activities.
Bomar said the event will include live music, a corn hole tournament, inflatable bouncy houses for kids, and some water games for both adults and kids.
He also added that the event will be a chance to get local groups involved.
“We can do some partnering with different groups in the community like the Ringgold (High School) band, athletic groups, and things like that,” Bomar said. “We’d have concession stands set up. The group LIFT wants to be a part of it; they did the Earth Day thing earlier this year. They are definitely in to run some stations, offer face-painting for the kids and things like that.”
The event will take place the second Saturday of September, Sept. 8, from 5-9 p.m.
“All the goings on would be pretty much from City Hall all the way down, Bomar said. “The Ringgold Opry will be going on that night at the Depot; the Cruise In will be all up and down the main drag here in Ringgold. There will be three or four different things going on, so I think it will be a good chance to draw a lot of people.”
Councilman Randall Franks, who chairs the DDA, said it might also a be a great opportunity to get local businesses in the mix by possibly having store’s stay open later than normal to get the merchants involved with the evening.
“We’re going to have music down here at the Ringgold Market, there will be music at the Ringgold Opry, so there are a lot of different activities going on so folks can come enjoy that evening on the eighth,” Franks said.
“It’s a true family outing,” Council member Sara Clark added.