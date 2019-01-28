With springtime nuptials right around the corner, the city of Ringgold will host its annual Southern Charm Wedding Expo Sunday afternoon, Feb. 3, at the historic Depot.
Each year vendors, planners, future brides and their mothers attend the one-day event to browse the offerings of local and regional businesses ahead of the big day.
The expo, which became an annual event in 2011, gives caterers, florist, bakers, DJs, photographers, and numerous other businesses the opportunity to showcase their services to brides-to-be under one roof.
“It’s a great event for the city, and it gives people a lot of different ideas and options for planning their wedding,” said Ringgold Main Street Manager Jamie Klementisz.
The expo will take place from 1-5 p.m. and admission is free. Anyone seeking more information can visit the city’s website; CityOfRinggoldGA.gov, or the event’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/events/216640905913318).