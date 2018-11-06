The Ringgold High School Band and Chorus will present the third annual Veterans Day Concert on Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Robin L. Christian Theater at Ringgold High School.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and will feature classic patriotic music, including Morton Gould’s “American Salute,” “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “God Bless America,” marches by John Philip Sousa and more.
The tickets are free but required for admission. All Veterans will be honored and recognized. World War II and Korean War Veterans will be brought up on stage during the concert.
To request tickets or send information about a WWII or Korean War veteran: twright.rhs@catoosa.k12.ga.us
Ringgold High School is located at 29 Tiger Trail.