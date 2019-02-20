Brian Kim RHS STAR

The Ringgold Rotary Club recently recognized Ringgold High School's Brian Kim as the STAR student. To obtain the STAR nomination, high school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the three-part SAT and be in the top 10 percent or top 10 students of their class based on grade-point average. The Ringgold Rotary Club presented Brian with a $500 scholarship. From left: STAR student sponsor Randall Peters, Superintendent Denia Reese, RHS English teacher and STAR teacher Jennifer Lane, STAR student Brian Kim, Brian's mom Min Kim, and Brian's grandmother Kwi Kim.

