The cities of Ringgold and Fort Oglethorpe have set their qualifying fees for their 2019 city elections.
Each municipality will have terms expiring for its mayor and multiple city council members.
During Fort Oglethorpe’s Dec. 10 council meeting, City Manager Jennifer Payne-Simpkins explained that the fees are determined by the state.
“State law sets the fee at three-percent of the total gross salary of the office from the previous year,” Payne-Simpkins said. “They’re to be set no later than Feb. 1 and published for each municipal office being filled.”
According to City Clerk Carol Murray, Fort Oglethorpe will have Mayor Earl Gray’s term expiring, as well as the terms of council members Rhonda James and Derek Rogers.
The mayoral candidate fee will be $315, while those seeking to run for council will have to pay a fee of $255.
In Ringgold, Mayor Nick Millwood will likewise be up for re-election, plus three opens council seats — those currently belonging to Sara Clark, Larry Black, and Terry Crawford.
Ringgold’s fees were approved at $180 for mayoral candidates and $108 for council candidates.
The exact qualifying dates have not been confirmed yet, but Murray said qualifying will more than likely occur in August.
“November 2019 election qualifying will probably start on Aug. 19 and usually runs for three days,” Murray said. ”It’s a little early to set things in stone yet.”