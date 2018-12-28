The cities of Ringgold and Fort Oglethorpe recently applied for grants through the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) to help fund road resurfacing projects in 2019.
During their last City Council meetings of the year, both municipalities approved applying for LMIGs (Local Maintenance Improvement Grants), which involve a proposal of the projects the money will be used for.
Fort Oglethorpe City Manager Jennifer Payne-Simpkins says the city could receive around $100,000 for projects via the annual grant.
“Each year the city receives about $100,000 for local maintenance improvement projects on local roads and the funding is based on total roadway miles in Fort Oglethorpe,” Payne-Simpkins said. “In 2019, were submitting three projects totaling $219,399.”
As for Ringgold, the city prioritized a list of five roads that it wants to resurface in 2019, and submitted four for those in its application.
Ringgold City Manager Dan Wright says that Public Works Director Mike Cagle submitted his recommendation for work to be done on Circle Drive, Lodgestone Drive, Clark Circle, Westview Drive, and Emberson Drive.
“That’s by going through and doing an assessment of the city streets,” Wright explained. “The total of those five streets is $188,933. If you take the LMIG money that we expect to get, $46,156.82, it leaves you $142,776.18. We have budgeted $140,000 in the budget that was approved at the last council meeting for street improvements, so that would leave us with about $2,700, a little less than $2,800 in order to do all five streets.”
After crunching those numbers, the board approved the recommendation with the adjustment that the top four streets would be submitted, and that the fifth, Emberson Drive, be addresses when the projects are put out to bid.
“LMIGs require a certain type of match,” Wright said. “We can submit these top four roads, and then when we put those projects out to bid next year, we’ll go ahead and include the fifth street which will be paid for by all city funds.”