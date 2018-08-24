After months of research and preparation, the city of Ringgold has finalized its new ordinance for peddlers and solicitors looking to do business in town.
In March, city officials began discussing the issue and looking at ordinances in place in other cities in preparation of drafting something to crack down on the door-to-door and neighborhood soliciting.
After deciding on the parameters of the new law, and setting a fee, the city approved a final reading of the new ordinance on July 23.
“The reason we're doing this, the reason there's a concern with peddlers and solicitors in the city of Ringgold, is that we continue to see more and more of where they're going around working to solicit in our neighborhoods,” Black explained. “We would like to have those controls in place where they have to come to City Hall and register so that we know who they are and to safeguard our neighborhoods for our residents.”
Now, sellers will have to do exactly what Black and rest of the council envisioned; register with officials at City Hall, and pay a fee for their ID card and background check.
In addition to approving the ordinance, the council also unanimously approved setting the fee at $50.
“In talking with Elizabeth Brock, who is our court clerk, she had conversations with Chief Bilbrey, and the cost of preparing those ID cards and doing the background checks would be roughly about $50,” City Manager Dan Wright explained. “We can establish that fee.”
The ordinance was designed to essentially screen solicitors with a criminal history and prevent scamming in the area.
Wright also stated that it would probably take “a few days at least” for each background check to be processed.
Civic and church organizations won’t be required to register, nor will candidates canvassing during election season.
“We feel like with the changes we’ve made that we have a better ordinance now where we can keep up with the people who are going around the city of Ringgold peddling and soliciting where they have to check in with our city government officials prior to doing that,” Councilman Black said. “When they come in and check in, they are required to do some paperwork and pay the $50 to cover the city’s expense during the process.”
The full ordinance can be read on the city’s website at CityOfRinggoldGA.gov.