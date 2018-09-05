From right, Indiana Martin portrays Ahsoka from the Star Wars series, while her sister, Willow Martin, lurks in the background as a Pennywise from the movie It while at Dragon Con in Atlanta Aug. 30. Both, along with their father, Devin Martin, a Ringgold, Ga., physician's assistant, were among those who flocked to downtown Atlanta Labor Day weekend to watch the Dragon Con parade and its varied characters, costumes and personalities. An estimated 85,000 people from throughout the United States and several other countries attended the pop culture, science fiction, fantasy and gaming convention. / Gary Witte
