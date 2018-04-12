Ringgold city officials are looking into how to handle tractor-trailer issues downtown after some of the vehicles have damaged new curbs and landscaping in Citizen's Park.
Citizen's Park, known as "triangle park" to some, was a big part of Ringgold's downtown streetscaping project a couple of years ago, but now tractor-trailers trying to deliver to the Grocery Outlet store in the plaza on Legion Street are allegedly damaging property.
In a recent City Council meeting on March 12, City Manager Dan Wright discussed the issue and possible solutions.
"The trucks have been trying to back to the new grocery store that took over there at Shop-Rite (Grocery Outlet)," Wright said. "They're going over into the landscaped area there across from the curb."
Wright suggested that the city consider discussing the matter with businesses owners in the Cleburne Building, which is where the truck has to travel beside, to see if adjustments near the building can be made to help accommodate 53-foot trailers.
"I believe if we don't put something up there, a landscape rock or something, then the trucks will continue to go over in that area," Wright said. "The chief of police has gone out there with some of his officers, and they're able to get a 53-foot truck backed in without going over the curb, but that's with them stopping traffic where the truck drivers have plenty of time."
With multiple deliveries taking place at the store each day, Wright suggested that part of the issue is truck drivers perhaps getting in a rush to keep from holding up traffic as badly.
"They're making deliveries there, I see them all throughout the day," Wright said. "I can imagine if I'm blocking traffic and I'm trying to get out of the way, I'm going to try to get back there as quick as I possibly can, and by doing so, I'm going to damage the city's property."
Wright said the concern isn't just landscaping, but sprinkler systems and other things as well.
"There's also electrical," Wright said. "There's an electrical pedestal out there that's probably damaged that we're going to have to replace again and it wouldn't be the first time. We're going to have to do something in that area."
Mayor Nick Millwood says he is in favor of talking to property owners and about the possibility of potential changes.
"I'm certainly not against putting something there landscape wise that would prevent it," Millwood said.
Councilman Randall Franks pointed out that there could be some fault on the part of the truck drivers due to the fact that there hasn't been an ongoing issue until recently.
"Those curbs have been in place for quite awhile," Franks said. "Comparatively, we had many trucks going in and out of that Shop-Rite Plaza for probably close to a year with the curbs that are in place and they weren't going into that park. So, it's not just the issue related to proximity. I realize that we have to give an appropriate amount of space for a truck to back up, but it seems to me that there's some driver error involved here."
Ultimately, Council lady Sara Clark motioned to authorize Wright or other qualified city personnel to have discussions with property owners and come up with some sort of deterrent plan to keep trucks from damaging the park, a motion that was unanimously approved.
"I move that we find a resolution for trucks that are now backing over our curb in our park downtown, so that this is no longer a problem for our city," Clark said.