The city of Ringgold is evaluating its parking ordinance to address the issue of commercial vehicles consistently being parked on streets for long periods of time.
During the past two City Council meetings on Aug. 13 and 27, board members have discussed concerns over commercials vehicles that are cluttering roadways instead of being parked in driveways and on residential property.
Councilman Larry Black brought up the issue, pointing out the area of Chapman Road and its subdivisions as a hotspot for such activity.
“I want us to look and research our parking ordinances and what we have on the books now for the city in different areas,” Black said. “We have a couple of areas off Chapman Road in the city where we have commercial vehicles that are being parked on the street permanently. What I mean by that is, it’s people that part of their benefits package is they have ‘take home’ vehicles whether it’s a water company, telephone company, package delivery company, whatever; they have the commercial vehicles that they take to their home and instead of parking in their yard or in their driveway, they’re actually parking permanently on a day-to-day basis on our city street.”
Black added that the problem also exists for days at a time on weekends.
The board agreed that having something on the books would help address the issue as well as the issue of disabled vehicles.
“I absolutely agree that we need to look at it as far as using the street as a parking lot; that’s not good for the people who are using the street as a parking lot because that puts them at a liability risk added to the fact that it’s inconvenient for the people that live around there,” Mayor Nick Millwood said. “I think it’s absolutely worth looking at that.”
On Aug. 27, the board once again stated it needed time to gather more information before adding a section to the ordinance addressing the issue.
“We already have restrictions in cul-de-sacs,” Black said. “This is something the city needs to look at and come up with a policy moving forward.”
Although a change hasn’t been instituted yet, Black said that an adjustment should not impact parking rules for certain situations.
“We’re not concerned with prohibiting such parking during special events, birthday parties, special occasions and things like that, but we do feel like that going forward, we do need to come up with some kind of restrictions that would prohibit the permanent parking of commercial vehicles on the city streets,” Black said. “At this point, we just need more information before making a decision.”