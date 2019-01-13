During the month of December, Ringgold Elementary Singers were very busy.
The 75-member chorus traveled all the way to Atlanta to spread holiday cheer, while also ringing in the season at home.
They began in early December by caroling for the school's long-time partner, The Ringgold Kiwanis Club, at their monthly meeting.
Next, they performed two shows at the Ringgold High School Auditorium — once for the entire faculty and student body and once for all other family members and friends.
Shortly after, they brightened the holidays for senior citizens at Parkside and guests enjoying lunch at Chick-fil-A in Fort Oglethorpe.
The group then traveled to Chattanooga to listen to the Boys' Choir in their annual Singing Christmas Tree performance.
Following this, a group of fifth-graders traveled to the state's capital city to visit the governor's mansion. They represented Ringgold Elementary and the entire community with pride and pizazz, as they performed their Christmas show for Sandra Deal, Georgia's First Lady.
RES is very fortunate to have such an involved, dedicated music teacher and choral director in Angie Roach. She is always seeking opportunities to spotlight the many talented students at RES. Paws Up! to Mrs. Roach and to the super singers who make up the chorus at Ringgold Elementary!
The choral group includes: Madison Aftung, Myles Arrington, Abbey Bennett, Mia Bennett, Devon Benton, Isaac Berry, Charley Bewley, Rhett Blankenship, Promyss Hullender, Emma Britton, Zoe Brown, Ross Burgess, Will Burgess, Donna Carter, Hudson Case, Mia Catlett, Maddi Champagne, Kennidie Chapman, Lydia Colquette, Madeline Cooper, Michael Courtney, Emily Crumley, Cameron Davis, Morgan Dinkins, Savannah Dunn, Chloe Fowler, Jaley Goodman, Stella Gothard, Bella Griffith, Ashley Hamilton, Lauren Holman, Lilly Howell, Cole Hughes, Tabatha Hurley Natalyn Huskey, Raymond Jiang, Chloe Johnson, Shelby Jones, Michaela Liszewski, Brooklyn Mathis, Molly O'Brien, Noel Parell, Zoe Parham, Adalie Phillips, Journey Ransom, Lainey Reed, Channing Roach, Evie Robison, Graham Runion, Madison Sertel, Jada Shockley, Kenadee Simpson, Maddie Sisk, Ariel Snow, Emma Stoker, Leala Strange, Ella Grace Tucker, Bailey Walling, Aubrey Walls, Bella Williams, Laney Williams, James Williams, Molly Beth Williams, Rowen Willis, Levi Wilson, Natalie Wilson, Isaac Yates, and Maggie Young.