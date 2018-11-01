At Ringgold Elementary School fifth-graders have the opportunity to serve their school and community by earning the privilege to be on the Leadership/Service Club.
These students complete an application and are recommended by teachers. They also comprise the RES Safety Patrol, which includes students who monitor the hallways and assist with parent lunches and dismissal. Additionally, they donate time to various community service projects, such as the Ronald McDonald House and local snack pack program that provides food to children in need.
Given their dedication and desire to help others around them, this group needs support to make these projects successful. Toward this end, students and staff at RES are given the opportunity to enjoy fun days by donating $1 to support this club and their projects. For instance, students have dressed in pajamas and worn hats to school this year.
This group works hard throughout the year and appreciates the support of their fellow classmates and teachers.