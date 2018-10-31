Ringgold Elementary School observed Red Ribbon Week during the week of October 22-26.
Students were encouraged to show the RingGOLD Way, which is the school-wide name for behavioral expectations.
Students are expected to be GOLDEN in their actions and reactions throughout the building and among peers and staff members.
After week's of focused instruction, students are well aware of the RingGOLD Way and enjoyed a week of learning how these expectations can result in a lifelong, healthy lifestyle filled with positive choices — thus the purpose of Red Ribbon Week.
To culminate the week of fun dress-up days, students and staff were encouraged to dress like their favorite hero because “Heroes live the RingGOLD Way!” Some chose superheroes from comics and television. Others chose real-life heroes, such as first responders, their parents, and community leaders.
Whatever the choice, RES is blessed with many heroes at school and throughout the community who model the RingGOLD Way every day for our students