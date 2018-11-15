In October each year, First Volunteer Bank sponsors a food drive among several area elementary schools. Ringgold Elementary is always eager to participate.
Each classroom was asked to design a box, collect non-perishable food items for three weeks, and volunteers from the bank collected them each Friday.
To encourage participation, classrooms competed for a pizza party hosted by First Volunteer employees.
This year, Mrs. Deanna Baker’s fifth-grade class collected 282 items to put their class on top.
Ms. Rene Tinker and Ms. Linda Smith with First Volunteer Bank of Ringgold thanked the children for their generosity and community spirit, explaining that the donations would benefit families in need in the Catoosa area.
Congratulations to this group of young people who are learning to live according to President John F. Kennedy’s quote in the classroom, “One person can make a difference; every person must try.”