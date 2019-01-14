Jim and Cheryl Heafner, owners of Diesel Dynamic and grandparents to Ringgold Elementary fifth-grader Jackson Fouts, made Christmas brighter for several students in the Catoosa community.
They contacted RES school counselor Shanaya Thompson, offering to donate a bicycle for any less fortunate child in our school. The school sponsors an Angel Tree each year, decorated with the wishes of RES families who need some additional help providing gifts. Staff members and other community members choose an “angel” from the tree for whom they purchase items on their wish lists.
This year, the RES family granted wishes for 41 families. Thanks to the Heafners, seven children who wished for a bike received one. However, they were eager to help even those outside of RES. So Mrs. Thompson reached out to one of the school’s church partners, Rock Bridge, and sister schools, Graysville and Boynton elementaries.
This generous couple donated bikes for seven children from these organizations as well.
Ringgold Elementary remains continually grateful for the ever-present support of the Catoosa community and extends a big] “thank you” to Jim and Cheryl Heafner for being such giving grandparents.