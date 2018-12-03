Two Ringgold residents were arrested after they allegedly ran from a deputy during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 28, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Joseph Herbert Reich, 52, and Alysia Kay Quarles, 34, were arrested Wednesday night, Nov. 28, on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of drug-related objects, and two counts of drug possession.
Reich garnered additional charges of driving without a valid tag, diving with a suspended or revoked license, and fleeing or attempting to elude police.
Reich’s bond has been set at $20,500, while Quarles has been denied bond due to the arrest violating her current probation.
The incident between the duo and police began just after 2 p.m. when Deputy Rebecca Jordan observed a Chevy Trailblazer turn onto Boynton Drive with an expired tag.
Jordan says the driver didn’t pull over immediately, but did so eventually on TJ Arnold Circle off Three Notch Road.
When the SUV finally stopped, the duo jumped out and took off running, reports show.
“I observed the male take off into the woods as I ran after the female,” Deputy Jordan said. “The female then ran into the woods, and I followed, still yelling loud verbal commands to stop.”
Jordan was able to catch up to the woman, later identified as Quarles, and got her to the ground and into custody.
“When asked about the man that ran, Ms. Quarles stated she didn't know who he was,” Deputy Jordan said.
When Deputy Jordan searched the vehicle, she found methamphetamine, two smoking pipes, and an oxycodone pill, reports show.
While transporting Quarles to Catoosa County jail, she was informed that the male suspect, identified as Reich, had been apprehended.
Although Quarles claimed she didn’t know who Reich was, deputies located him at a residence on Jerry Eaves Lane where Quarles had been staying. The residence belongs to Quarles’ father.