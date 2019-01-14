The Heritage High and Middle School FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) recently attended a Leadership Conference at Ringgold City Hall hosted by Ringgold council member and DDA chairman Randall Franks, focusing on leadership, government, and how government impacts business. The students also, toured historic sites and participated in team building and communications activities. From left, back: Zachary Scheeler, Steven Burchard, Aaron Brewer, Nate Jones, Randall Franks, Ryan Craft, Alex Evans, Kameron Lyman. Front: Wilson Bowen, and Cooper McKee.
