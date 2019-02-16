Ringgold’s mayor and City Council took time to recognize the recent accomplishments of its high and middle school bands with special proclamations.
During the Council meeting Monday night, Feb. 11, Councilman Kelly Bomar presented three proclamations: one for high school Band Director Tracy Wright, as well as ones for those high and middle school students who competed and made All-State Band.
“If you’re unfamiliar with band, just imagine being a high school football player and making the All-American team. It really is a big deal,” Bomar said. “It’s not just sending in a form and you get it. It’s thousands of hours of practice in high school to be able to do this. The kids really earn it.”
Bomar, a product of the Ringgold band program himself, read a portion of one of the proclamations that pointed out how much work goes into each school’s music.
“For exceeding the standards with hard work and dedication to music, and representing our community with the highest of standards,” Bomar read.
The Ringgold bands, under the direction of Wright and middle school Band Director Aaron Garland, have performed in events like the Veteran’s Day Parade in New York, St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Chicago, and most recently at Carnegie Hall in New York.