The city of Ringgold awarded a bid for the sealing and striping of the parking lot at City Hall.
During the Jan. 28 City Council meeting, the board approved a recommendation presented by city staff.
“Dexter Coley, who does our building maintenance, he’s been working with several companies that do this type of work because there are some conditions we have to meet,” City Manager Dan Wright said.
Wright said the city received three bids for the work.
“ASAP was the low bidder and they had excellent references,” Wright said. “They provide a lot of services for municipal governments. We’ve received nothing but positive comments and we recommend awarding them the agreement for $5,430.”
Shadowboxes
In addition to the parking lot work, the city also chose to designate a number of old shadowboxes as surplus.
“Many years ago, Mayor Joe Barger and I were able to purchase these shadowboxes at a very reduced amount in St. Elmo at one of the museums that closed down,” Wright said. “They’re very nice. We have used maybe four at the Depot, and that’s all about the room we have available there.”
Instead of moving the shadowboxes to GovDeals.com for immediate auction, Wright suggested seeing if any local organizations might be able to use them.
“We could extend an offer for a brief period of time to see if any of our sister cities, counties, local government authorities, or school systems might have a use for these,” Wright said. “I think that somebody mentioned that the Old Stone Church might be adding on and could use one. If that’s not the case, then we’ll go ahead and move them to GovDeals and try to get them sold.”