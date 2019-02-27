Ringgold officials recently awarded a bid for roof work that needs to be done at City Hall.
On Feb. 11, the City Council discussed the needed repairs and awarded a contract to the Buford, Ga.-based Tera-Systems for just over $55,000.
According to City Manager Dan Wright, the work will focus mainly on the roof, windows, and railing.
“The low bidder for the dormer, railing and roofing project here for City Hall is Tera-Systems,” Wright said. “There are two item areas — one through six, which is primarily the dormers, the painting, and the railing at the top of the building for $25,830. Then, item seven, which was the roofing, was $29,175 for a total price of $55,005.”
Wright explained that city staff recently notices some leaking that resulted in mold.
“Initially we thought that we would just do the dormers and the railings and repair those; replace the rotten wood and materials, and then have it painted and caulked,” Wright said. “However, we recently discovered moisture in the police department that caused some mold, so we had to have some remediation work done there and now that’s resolved.
Wright said the recommendations he’s received are for the city to make multiple repairs remedy all areas of need.
“Due to the fact that we’re replacing and repairing some of the materials around to dormers, it is in everybody’s best interest that when we replace that, we go ahead and roof over those areas as well because you’re going to have flashing exposed, and if there are any kind of questionable areas, they’ll be able to see them and make those type of repairs while they’re there.”
As far as funding for the project goes, Wright said some funds that weren’t used last year will be moved around to help cover some of the cost.
“We do have about $50,000 in the government building fund for repairs,” Wright said. “This board approved and awarded two contracts last year to do the bulletproof glass and also the metal shielding there at the front office; however, those funds were never expended because those materials had to be ordered, and so on. Now, the contractors have shown up and we’ve got some of the materials on hand. At the end of the year, we didn’t expend that money, so we just moved it to the fund balance. We’ll have to go back and recapture those funds and move them back to this year.”
After the board approved the awarding the bid, Wright added that Tera-Systems is a company with a history of quality work in the area.
“We have received excellent references on the company,” Wright said. They’ve been in business about 15 years and have done several hundred jobs, so it appears they know what they’re doing.”
Surplus
In other business during the Feb. 11 meeting, the board designated several items of city property as surplus.
“We have 31 items ranging from an old typewriter to old Motorola radios and laptop computers and printers that the police chief has deemed surplus,” Wright said. “We’d like to put it on the books officially so that we can move those items to GovDeals.com and get rid of some of those surplus items.”