After more than a year of research and planning, the city of Ringgold has awarded bids for the installation of bulletproof class at City Hall’s main service counter.
In February, initial estimates for the work came in at more than $40,000. But on Monday night, Aug. 27, the board unanimously approved the work for nearly $10,000 less.
“It appears that Ross Glass Aluminum at $24,342 was the only and lowest bid for the bullet-resistant glass on the counter,” City Manager Dan Wright said. “The other bid was from Red Iron Steele and that’s the metal panel, which would be below the countertop. It is $7,891.
Overall, the two contracts equate to $32,233.
Mayor Nick Millwood said the project’s architect, Kenny McDade, spent time evaluating the project before and after it was bid out.
“Kenny did think that that was a fair bid, and he’s worked with the contractor before,” Millwood said.
Although the work is approved, Wright said there isn’t a definite timetable yet for when the work will be started and completed because the glass has to be specially ordered.
Mayor Pro Tem Terry Crawford, who’s been the biggest advocate for the project, believes the glass will give employees a better sense of security.
“I’m sure we’ve all seen what’s going on with violence around the world,” Crawford said when he first proposed the idea. “It’s a sad thing to think about, but it could happen to us right here. We have ladies that sit up there at that front office that are actually scared from time to time, and our employees should not be afraid to come to work.”