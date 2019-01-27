The city of Ringgold recently received a heath and well-being incentive grant from the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) to promote city programs that enhance the health and wellness of employees and their families.
During the Jan. 14 City Council meeting, officials were presented with the $3,000 check by GMA representatives.
In December, the city approved moving its worker’s compensation insurance coverage from a private carrier to GMA. GMA then chose the city to be one of its recipients of the grant based on the city’s commitment to employee health.
Sherea Robinson, health promotions services manager with Local Government and Risk Management Services, said the money can be used to create work site programs the help better employee health.
“It’s a way of incentivizing employees to participate in wellness programs,” Robinson said. “We’re committed to having a comprehensive health and wellness program.”
Moving forward, Robinson said she and other GMA representatives will work with the city to further develop programs and continuously educate the city and its employees on health and well-being practices.
“Our team will be out doing presentations and training classes; anything to help get the employees healthy and well,” Robinson said.