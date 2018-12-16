Ringgold author Kenyon T. Henry recently released the third novel in his popular urban fantasy series, “The Chronicles of Stephen,” which continues the supernatural tale of its gifted title character.
After the success of his first effort, “Choice of the Mighty,” and its sequel, “Trials of the Mighty,” Henry says “Redemption of the Mighty” is the final piece of Stephen’s back-story.
“‘Redemption of the Mighty’ rounds out Stephen’s origin story. It’s a story about hope and sacrifice,” Henry said. “The book was released Nov. 30 and immediately hit Amazon’s Top 100 list for its genre.”
The basis of the story is the journey of Stephen, a young man with the powerful gift of being able to hear and control the thoughts of others.
“In ‘Choice of the Mighty’, Stephen struggled with his faith, or lack thereof,” Henry said. “‘Trials of the Mighty’ showed his continued fight and all the pain that we can often experience in life. Now, ‘Redemption of the Mighty’ is the final installment of Stephen’s origin story.”
Henry said the third novel will give readers the chance to witness Stephen’s struggle to accept the path that’s laid out before him.
“Feeling unworthy due to all the troubles of his past, his friendships are tested as he sometimes stands in opposition, determined that his actions are right,” Henry explained. “The three books together, I believe, take Stephen on a journey that I believe all Christians take. While we aren’t fighting against an army of super-powered villains, we do often fight these same battles against our own selves.”
After the release of the first book, Henry developed a loyal following of readers, which fuelled his aspirations of telling more stories.
“It’s been a whirlwind of adventure,” Henry said. “I’ve been able to meet all kinds of people from all walks of life. One of the most beneficial aspects of that experience is hearing what readers like and didn’t like. Readers are very astute. If you make a mistake, they catch it. More than that, they’ll tell you what they like, and I continue to learn to capitalize on this type of feedback. It helps me grow by expanding on what I do well, while also working on areas that I know could be better at.”
As far as his future writing projects go, Henry says he’s started a fourth novel, which will be the start of a new trilogy within the same world as Chronicles of Stephen. Readers can get a sneak peak of the first draft of that story at Wattpad.com.
“I’m also working on a comic book and have several other projects lined up that I’m eager to get to,” Henry said. “I think I’d like to try my hand at a romance novel, as well as a suspense/thriller.”
The new book, as well as the other two, can be purchased online through Amazon or Kindle, or in person at Caffeine Addicts on Nashville Street in Ringgold.
More information about Henry and his series can be found at his website, kenyonthenry.com.
Now that “Redemption of the Mighty” has been released, Henry said he’ll have a signing Dec. 20 at the Barnes & Noble store at Chattanooga’s Hamilton Place Mall, which will benefit Erlanger Children’s Hospital.
“After that, I’m going to enjoy the holidays before traveling to numerous conventions and other signings,” Henry said.