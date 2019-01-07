Mapco Mart updated the signage at its Ringgold gas station after receiving a variance from the City Council in December.
Executives with Mapco explained their new signage plans with the officials during the Dec. 10 council meeting and were able to roll out the new signs just before the New Year.
The variance allowed the company to put up signs that are bigger than what the city’s sign ordinance usually allows.
“We have a lot of green going up here in our two facilities here in Ringgold,” said Mapco Regional Manager Kyle Berry. “As an organization, we’ve invested a lot of capital the last few years in our 350 facilities. We’re excited to operate here and excited for the renovations that are coming.”
The request was for the size of the signage at the gas pump canopies, as well as the aggregate square footage of the sign above the store’s front entry way.
The ordinance allows for 10 square feet on such signs, but Mapco’s signs create an overall square footage of 23.45 per sign.
Mapco officials explained that they wanted to upscale the signage to get away from “the grocery store look.”
The Council unanimously approved the variance request, and Councilwoman Sara Clark said that after reviewing the request she doesn’t see bigger signs being any kind of eyesore.
“When I read this, I thought, ‘oh, my goodness’, but nothing seems to obscure any visual,” Clark said.
Mike West with Victory Signs in Fort Oglethorpe explained that the new signage will increase visibility at the pumps and the store as a whole.
“Right now, when you go in there, the canopies are dark,” West said. “This will light it up a little bit and make it safer.”