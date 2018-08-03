The city of Ringgold has approved a sewer extension project that will reach more than 200 lots at Three Notch Road near I-75.
During the July 9 City Council meeting, officials unanimously approved the jack and bore sewer work needed for the project to be done by city crews.
“We have the opportunity to serve well over 200 proposed lots there by Mr. Chad Swanson on Three Notch Road at the I-75 overpass,” City Manager Dan Wright said.
Wright explained that Swanson proposed paying for the materials needed just to get sewer out the property.
“It appears that Mr. Swanson has agreed to pay the cost of all the materials associated with that 70-foot jack and bore,” Wright explained. “The city would incur about 180 man hours, which is estimated to the best of our knowledge, so we would have about the same amount of cost as the materials. That’s usually how it runs; it’s about 50-percent labor and about 50-percent materials.”
Wright added that certain city employees are well-versed in such work and that it would be a good in-house project.
“We have some really good employees in our sewer department and they have a lot of expertise in doing these Jack and bores, so it would be our recommendation to do that, but we’d like for the council to authorize it.”
The board unanimously approved the request.
Mayor Nick Millwood says he understands the cost and work involved, but that it will benefit the city in the long run by being able to reach so many new homes.
“It’s a lot of new customers for relatively small fee on the front end,” Millwood said.