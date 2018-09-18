The city of Ringgold will soon change its control system at its water treatment plant with hopes of improving efficiency and saving money in repair costs.
During the Aug. 27 City Council meeting, City Manager Dan Wright presented the board with concerns over the current control system, and how the department could limit repair headaches in the future.
“Currently, we have a system made by AGM Controls at the water plant, Peters Lane, and then at the Clearview tank,” Wright said. “They continue to give us trouble. It’s been nothing but trouble since we purchased it a number of years ago.”
Wright said that repairs also become expensive if a technician has to go out and evaluate any malfunction.
“The main issue that we have is the person in the area that works on it. His rate, I think, is $150 per hour, and that starts from the time he pulls out of his office down south of here and it is usually about a grand just have him come up and look at the system,” Wright said. “We have had times recently where we have been down for weeks at a time. That is not a good situation.”
Wright presented a bid from Mission Controls Company, which would update the control system for the water tanks and the pump station controls.
“Mission Controls has proven to have excellent customer service,” Wright said. “It’s very straightforward. If you have a problem, there are modules that you just take out. It (the new controls) will continuously read the levels of the water in those tanks. It’s also going to control the pumps at the Peters Lane tank so that it’ll keep the Clearview tank full at all times, or as full as you can get it.”
The system will relay all the data down to the water plant so the water plant officer has it.
The system will also allow operators to log in remotely so they can tell what pump is running, what pump is not, and if there’s a problem with a pump.
“It will also dial out to our operators…it’ll wake them up in the middle of the night and tell them that there’s something going on,” Wright said.
Wright says the sewer department already uses the Mission Control system, and that upgrade the water department will create a more uniform operating system.
“It’s something we can build with and we can have one system instead of two,” Wright said. “Mission Control has proven themselves.”
The council unanimously approved the purchase of the system in the amount of $10,886.80.
“The cost of $10,886.80, that’s a sole source,” Wright said. “We feel that just in repairs alone, just in two to three years, we will save that much money from having to have the AGM folks to come out and work on it the way they have continuously done. You’re up against an aging control system, so either you’re going to spend money on repair costs, or spend it on getting something new that will work.”